With the leaves off the trees, it should be especially evident this time of year that litter remains a problem in our communities.

Even so, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful is counting on young people to help open the public’s eyes to the issue.

The organization has launched a Litter Hawk Youth award program which provides ways for children to inspire others to care for the environment.

Children are encouraged to express the theme “Open Your Eyes to Litter” through art, words or video.

“Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful believes that engaging youth in protecting the environment not only creates a direct impact on changing behaviors and attitudes but kids also have a knack for influencing friends and family,” said Stephanie Larson, program coordinator for Keep PA Beautiful.

The deadline to participate is Jan. 31. For more information or an entry form, visit their website.