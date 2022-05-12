Plans to install a Soaring Eagle Zipline on Erie’s Bayfront have been put on hold.

Leaders from Scott Enterprises said they were planning on building a zipline in summer 2022 that would cross over E. Front St. to Erie’s East Bayfront.

Nick Scott Jr., Vice President of Scott Enterprises, said they are still waiting on a vote from Erie City Council. He said the delay in voting will keep the project from moving forward this summer.

“Originally, this plan had condominiums along the waterfront and now we have this really cool beer garden. The plan is changing and that’s an example of that change. We aren’t prepared to say where that open space will be, but we have 200,000 square feet of open space and this project doesn’t actually take up any land. It’s a simple zipline,” said Nick Scott Jr., Vice President of Scott Enterprises.

Back in March, Scott Enterprises showed plans for the zipline to the city’s design review committee and planning commission.

The committee and the commission recommended the plans. However, City Council President Liz Allen requested the vote be moved to May 18, 2022 so that council members had time to look over the plans. Allen said she wants specific information about where green space will be included in the project as it was proposed in the original plans.

“Plans were submitted to the Zoning Hearing Board that showed four different parks. Tell me where those parks are going to be,” said Liz Allen, Erie City Council President.

Casey Wells, Executive Director of Erie Events, said as they continue with plans for the Market House, it’s important that the publisher feels welcome.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“We’re very excited about continued developments, Nick Scott’s developments. We think it’s all good for the area and build a critical mass to truly enjoy our Bayfront and make it accessible,” said Casey Wells, Executive Director at Erie Events.