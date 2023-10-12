Halloween starts early at the Erie Zoo and continues through the rest of the month.

Zoo Boo kicked off Thursday evening as guests of all ages poured through the gates dressed up as all sorts of characters and creatures.

Throughout the zoo, kids can trick-or-treat at 12 different booths, take a spooky train ride and walk over the trolls bridge.

“ZooBoo is awfully important to us from a revenue standpoint. It’s our biggest fundraiser and it’s also at a different time of year. In June and July, you expect to see people here, but this is a shoulder month. So to have this many people here in October is a really great boost for us,” said Scott Mitchell, Erie Zoo development director.

Zoo boo is up and running thursday and friday nights from six to nine p.m. And weekends from noon to nine p.m.