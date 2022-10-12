It’s time to get in the Halloween spirit at the Erie zoo as trick-or-treating is starting early for guests.

It’s that time of the year again for ZooBoo. The Erie favorite returns again for the 2022 season.

The City of Erie seems to have been looking forward to ZooBoo ever since the calendar turned to October, and the festivities are back in their entirety following two years of being limited by COVID-19.

Every night, ZooBoo at the Erie Zoo is packed with spooky Halloween fun. It started back in 1989 and has been a staple in the city ever since.

Zoo staff members started working on ZooBoo during September and put a lot of work into making this experience a good one.

“It’s a labor of love. It’s not only a really important fundraiser for us as a non-profit zoo, but it is such an awesome way to celebrate with our community and to be able to have families come here and see our visitors in a different light wearing all kinds of fun costumes or just enjoying the zoo at nighttime,” said Emily Smicker, event coordinator, Erie Zoo.

Visitors can expect to see 10 different trick-or-treat stations around the zoo, along with free face painting, a space for dancing, and many other interactive options for families.

Everywhere you turn, Halloween is in front of you, including in some animal environments.

“I like the decorations and stuff it’s so cool. I like getting candy from all of the boos,” said Jack Montigny, ZooBoo guest.

One family that we spoke to are members here, and they said that the zoo really stepped up its game this year.

The pandemic has put a damper on the festivities over the past few years, so no restrictions has made ZooBoo feel better than ever.

“It’s really well decorated this year. A lot of new things, if you come every year you would notice. I really appreciate, and the kids do too, that the effort that gets put through for everyone to see, it’s really cool,” said Keith Montigny, ZooBoo guest. “It’s the first of many times we’re going to be going out in our costumes, so it doesn’t get any better than this. Spending time with the family.”

This year, ZooBoo is running Wednesday through Sunday until Oct 30. On weekdays, it runs from 6 to 9 p.m., and on weekends, it’s from noon to 9 p.m. in case some people are too spooked by the darkness.