A scary, but not too scary fundraiser begins on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The Erie Zoo got a spooky makeover for ZooBoo. Ten trick-or-treat stations will be set up throughout the zoo, along with music, food, face-painting and more activities.

Kids aren’t the only ones who can get candy though; trick-or-treaters of all ages are welcome. Adults wishing to trick or treat must buy a “treater” ticket.

ZooBoo raises money to help pay for operations in the off-season. The fun starts at 6 p.m.