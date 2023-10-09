The always popular and fun ZooBOO returns to the Erie Zoo this week.

This Thursday kicks off the family-friendly event.

Every night of ZooBOO features Halloween family fun. Kids can trick-or-treat at 12 booths throughout the zoo.

Fun activities include talking pumpkins, the monster mash and the spooky jukebox.

ZooBOO 2023 at the Erie Zoo runs Thursdays through Sundays from October 12 to 29, with the final day on Monday, Oct. 30.

The event hours are Thursdays and Fridays from 6-9 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays from noon-9 p.m.; and on Monday, Oct. 30 the final day will take place from 6-9 p.m.

