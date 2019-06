The Channellock sponsored HD SkyCam is overlooking the southern portion of Conneaut Lake in Crawford County.

The HD Skycam is located on top of the Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department’s Station #3.

This HD Skycam gives you views of Conneaut Lake’s Ice House Bay, Fireman’s Beach, and traffic and road conditions on Route 322/6 entering the Borough of Conneaut Lake, PA. Conneaut lake is the largest natural lake in Pennsylvania and is a tourist attraction for the region.

