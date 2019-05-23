Contact Us

Need a Copy of a Newscast?

While most of the stories we air will be posted to our news, weather,  sports, or on our air sections of YourErie.com, unfortunately not every story can be posted.

If a story did not get posted to our website or you require a copy of a newscast, you may request a copy from Erie News Tracks at (814) 898-0377 for a small fee.

JET 24 and FOX 66 wants to do YOUR STORY.

Is there something bugging you?  Is there a story in your neighborhood that needs telling?  A mystery to unravel?  Do you need someone to dig deeper to find out what’s going on?  Do you drive by something every day and you wonder “what’s the deal with that or what’s going on there?”  Is there a community issue or government matter that needs to be checked out? 

JET 24 and FOX 66 want to do YOUR STORY!

Reach out to us on FacebookTwitter or email us at news@wjettv.com

Tell us what’s on your mind; tell us what’s bugging you,  and we’ll set out to find some answers.  Then, watch for YOUR STORY on YOUR NEWS LEADER JET 24 Action News and FOX 66.   

Contact WJET / WFXP / YourErie.com

We want to hear from you!  While we cannot guarantee a response to all inquiries, be assured your comments are appreciated and all emails are read.

Please look through the list below to be sure you are contacting the appropriate department.

Business Offices Address & Phone

To send mail via U.S. Postal Service:
WJET / WFXP / YourErie.com
8455 Peach Street
Erie, PA 16509

Main Switchboard: (814) 864-2400

Main Fax: (814) 868-3041

Newsroom Tipline: (814) 868-2424

For general questions or comments about WJET / WFXP / YourErie.com
Email: info@wjettv.com

To comment on news content, to report news, or to send a news release:
Email: actionnews24@wjettv.com

Jet24 Action News / Fox66 News Crew

To talk to the Jet24 / Fox66 News crew:

Call: (814) 868-2424
Newsroom Fax: (814) 864-1704
Email: actionnews24@wjettv.com

Lou Baxter, News Director: lbaxter@wjettv.com

Scott Bremner, Assignment Editor: sbremner@wjettv.com

Birthday Announcements: actionnews24@wjettv.com

See It, Shoot It, Send Itactionnews24@wjettv.com

Jet24 / Fox66 Weather: weather@wjettv.com

Jet24 / Fox66 Sports: csmylie@wjettv.com

Closed Captioning Issues & Programming

To report a closed captioning issue for WJET contact:

Paul Strater, Chief Engineer
Phone: (814) 860-5611
Email: pstrater@wjettv.com

To report a closed captioning issue for WFXP contact:
Barb PercyStation Manager, WFXP
Phone: (814) 860-5679
Email: bpercy@wfxptv.com

WJET / WFXP / YourErie.com Programming and Sales

Steve FreifeldVP / General Manager
Barb PercyStation Manager WFXP
Joe ElanDirector of Sales

Advertising Information

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com/HYFN Local
Email: Joe Elan, Director of Sales
Phone: (814) 860-5605

WJET
Email: Joe Elan, Director of Sales
Phone: (814) 860-5605

WFXP
Email: Tina PerryLocal Sales Manager
Phone: (814) 860-5650

YourErie.com
Email: Michael J MillerDigital Media Manager
Phone: (814) 860-5612

For website issues:
EmailLori WescoatWeb Content Administrator
Phone: (814) 860-5687

Public Filings

  • *Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. provides services for WFXP-TV and Mission Broadcasting through a time brokerage agreement.