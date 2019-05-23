Contact Us

Need a Copy of a Newscast?
While most of the stories we air will be posted to our news, weather, sports, or on our air sections of YourErie.com, unfortunately not every story can be posted.
If a story did not get posted to our website or you require a copy of a newscast, you may request a copy from Erie News Tracks at (814) 898-0377 for a small fee.
JET 24 and FOX 66 wants to do YOUR STORY.
Is there something bugging you? Is there a story in your neighborhood that needs telling? A mystery to unravel? Do you need someone to dig deeper to find out what’s going on? Do you drive by something every day and you wonder “what’s the deal with that or what’s going on there?” Is there a community issue or government matter that needs to be checked out?
Reach out to us on Facebook, Twitter or email us at news@wjettv.com
Tell us what’s on your mind; tell us what’s bugging you, and we’ll set out to find some answers. Then, watch for YOUR STORY on YOUR NEWS LEADER JET 24 Action News and FOX 66.
Contact WJET / WFXP / YourErie.com
We want to hear from you! While we cannot guarantee a response to all inquiries, be assured your comments are appreciated and all emails are read.
Please look through the list below to be sure you are contacting the appropriate department.
Business Offices Address & Phone
To send mail via U.S. Postal Service:
WJET / WFXP / YourErie.com
8455 Peach Street
Erie, PA 16509
Main Switchboard: (814) 864-2400
Main Fax: (814) 868-3041
Newsroom Tipline: (814) 868-2424
For general questions or comments about WJET / WFXP / YourErie.com
Email: info@wjettv.com
To comment on news content, to report news, or to send a news release:
Email: actionnews24@wjettv.com
Jet24 Action News / Fox66 News Crew
To talk to the Jet24 / Fox66 News crew:
Call: (814) 868-2424
Newsroom Fax: (814) 864-1704
Lou Baxter, News Director: lbaxter@wjettv.com
Scott Bremner, Assignment Editor: sbremner@wjettv.com
Birthday Announcements: actionnews24@wjettv.com
See It, Shoot It, Send It: actionnews24@wjettv.com
Jet24 / Fox66 Weather: weather@wjettv.com
Jet24 / Fox66 Sports: csmylie@wjettv.com
Closed Captioning Issues & Programming
To report a closed captioning issue for WJET contact:
Paul Strater, Chief Engineer
Phone: (814) 860-5611
Email: pstrater@wjettv.com
To report a closed captioning issue for WFXP contact:
Barb Percy, Station Manager, WFXP
Phone: (814) 860-5679
Email: bpercy@wfxptv.com
WJET / WFXP / YourErie.com Programming and Sales
Steve Freifeld, VP / General Manager
Barb Percy, Station Manager WFXP
Joe Elan, Director of Sales
Advertising Information
WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com/HYFN Local
Email: Joe Elan, Director of Sales
Phone: (814) 860-5605
For website issues:
Email: Lori Wescoat, Web Content Administrator
Phone: (814) 860-5687
Public Filings
- View our WJET EEO Report.
- View our WJET FCC online public file.
- View our WFXP FCC online public file.
- *Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. provides services for WFXP-TV and Mission Broadcasting through a time brokerage agreement.