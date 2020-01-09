Alexandra Limon joined our Washington, DC, newsroom in August, 2017. She covers our state Congressional delegation and the federal government stories that affect us here at home.

Alex began covering local news in Washington, DC, in 2014. Before DC, she worked as a news reporter all around the west, reporting in both English and Spanish, at TV stations in Reno, Fresno, Seattle, and Los Angeles. She reported for the Telemundo network from the US-Mexico border in Arizona on issues like immigration and drug trafficking.