Anna Ashcraft is the Digital Content Manager/Digital Executive Producer at JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com.

She started at JET in July 2019 as the only digital producer and now oversees the growing digital team.

Anna was raised in Carmel, Indiana, in the metropolitan area of Indianapolis. She moved to Erie in 2012 and attended Edinboro University where she received her bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism.

She has worked in newspaper, radio, and television.

When not working, she enjoys reading, watching movies, writing, and you can usually find her outdoors with her 2 kids at area parks.

If you have any story ideas for YourErie.com, email her at aashcraft@wjettv.com and be sure to follow her on Facebook.