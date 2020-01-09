Anna Wiernicki is our Washington Correspondent based in the nation’s capital. She covers our state Congressional delegation and the Federal government stories that affect us here at home.

Anna previously worked in Austin, Texas, for two years as the statewide political reporter. Anna was also a reporter for KAMC News in Lubbock.

After three years in the Lone Star State, Anna is happy to be back in Washington. She graduated from The George Washington University in May 2014 with a degree in political science and a minor in journalism and mass communications.

