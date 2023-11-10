Ashley Kaiser joined the JET24 sports team in June of 2023.

She has a bachelor’s degree from Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania in Communication and majored in Converged Journalism. During her time at the Rock, she performed as a university cheerleader and dancer. She says her love for performing is what led her to become a reporter.

Before coming to Erie, she worked in Wheeling, WV at our sister station WTRF 7News.

In her free time, she enjoys attending Pittsburgh sporting events, baking new recipes, and hiking with her dog Tilly.

If you’d like to connect with Ashley, check out her social media pages. Facebook and Twitter @AshleyKasierTV.