Award-winning journalist Basil John joined the Washington, DC, Bureau in January of 2020.

Basil began his career in February 2017 as a reporter and anchor for WWAY News in Wilmington, North Carolina. In November 2019, Basil joined WRIC Channel 8 News in Richmond, Virginia as a morning reporter and fill-in anchor.

Basil is a native New Yorker from the city of New Rochelle. He attended Stony Brook University’s Journalism School in Long Island, where he received a degree in journalism with a concentration in public affairs and a minor in political science. He interned for CBS News in New York in its broadcast marketing department.

In Washington, Basil uses his experience in community-driven journalism to tell stories that matter to the people affected. In his free time Basil spends time singing, gaming, and training his parrot, Laddu.