Brett Balicki is the Website Producer at JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com.

He started at JET in April 2021 as the local sales assistant and is now a member of the digital news team.

Brett was raised in St. John, Indiana and went to DePaul University in Chicago, where he received a bachelor’s degree in Communications and Media and a minor in American Politics. He has worked in digital/social media marketing.

When not at work, Brett enjoys nature walks, bike riding, going to the movies, or relaxing at a local pub.

If you have any story ideas for YourErie.com, email him at bbalicki@wjettv.com and be sure to follow him on Facebook.