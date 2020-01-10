Brian Wilk is thrilled to be in Erie covering the stories that mean the most to you!

He joined JET 24/FOX 66 in December 2019 as a weekend news anchor/reporter.

Brian is a proud Edinboro University graduate and was lucky enough to intern at JET 24.

Before coming to Erie, Brian worked at stations in Texas and Michigan.

Brian was born in Cleveland, Ohio and grew up in the Cleveland suburb, Bay Village.

He has appreciated Lake Erie all his life.

In his free time, Brian enjoys reading and working out.

If you have a news tip or story idea, feel free to reach out to Brian at bwilk@wjettv.com.