Chelsea Swift is from New York City.

She received a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Emerson College, in Boston Massachusetts.

Chelsea minored in Sports Communication.

She ran on the Emerson College Cross Country Team all four years, and was captain of the team for three years.

Chelsea was also a TV News Intern at WNYW, FOX 5 New York where her passion for story telling developed.

Chelsea is excited to share powerful stories of many people in the Erie Community.