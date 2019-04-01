Chelsey Withers is a Pennsylvania native, born and raised in the Steel City, Pittsburgh.

Staying within the state lines for college, Chelsey attended Waynesburg University. While at Waynesburg, Chelsey earned her degree in Communications with a focus in both Sports Broadcasting / Sports Information and Public Relations. As a high school and collegiate soccer player, she spent summers at Erie’s Family First Sports Park, so she knows the region.

Chelsey is thrilled to be back in her home state now, after spending the last two years working at WTRF in Wheeling, West Virginia. While at WTRF, Chelsey discovered her passion for news. Throughout her time at the station she was a producer, multimedia journalist and sports reporter.

Chelsey is extremely excited to continue her career at JET 24 and FOX 66. If you don’t see her out reporting, you’ll probably see her running around training for a marathon or just trying some new coffee places!

You can also stay up to date with Chelsey on Twitter by following her https://twitter.com/chelsey_wjet, her Instagram https://www.instagram.com/chelseywithers/, or by following her on Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CHELSEYJETFOXYourErie/.