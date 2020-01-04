Meteorologist Craig Flint has been in the weather business for 10 years. He understands SNOW!

Born and raised in central NY, his journey in television started as a weathercaster for WTEN in Albany, NY. From there, he worked in Utica, NY, Elmira, NY and Syracuse, NY where he also worked in radio. Craig holds a degree in broadcasting with an emphasis in meteorology. He received his Meteorology Certificate from Penn State University. Craig has always been interested in weather and is lucky to be working his passion. Craig also produces digital exclusive content on climate, science, and environmental topics that matter to you for YourErie.com.

Craig hopes to spend the rest of his days hanging out with “the Toms” in the weather center. He lives in Millcreek and often can be found walking and biking on Presque Isle.