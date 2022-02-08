Dennis Owens is a familiar face at the State Capitol and one of the most respected television reporters on that beat.

His state government reports appear daily on Nexstar owned stations across the commonwealth, including JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com. He is also the host and co-producer of This Week in Pennsylvania, the only statewide political talk show in Pennsylvania. His guests include, governors, senators, congressmen and women, and a who’s-who of political powerbrokers in Pennsylvania.

Dennis is a passionate storyteller and journalist. He has been nominated for more than 70 Regional Emmy Awards, winning 15, including Best Anchor in the Mid-Atlantic Region. He has also won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award for his reporting on the influence of lobbyists in Harrisburg.

Since 1993, Dennis has been a part of the WHTM ABC27 news team, the Nexstar owned ABC affiliate in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Dennis has played many roles at WHTM including sports anchor and news anchor. He has reported on Super Bowls, World Series, Penn State Football and has showcased local high school athletes.

Dennis is a Philadelphia native and LaSalle University graduate. The eternal optimist, he is a proud fan of Philly sports, as painful as that can be. He and his family reside in Cumberland County, outside Harrisburg. Watch Dennis each week on This Week in Pennsylvania, Sundays at 10 a.m. on JET 24.