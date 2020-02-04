Emma Rose Lewis is proud to be serving her hometown of Erie as a Digital Reporter.

She graduated from Baldwin Wallace University, studying broadcasting, public relations and journalism. Before that, she graduated from Villa Maria Academy (go Victors!).

Emma Rose is an avid traveler, having grown up overseas. She most recently worked on a documentary in Zambia about theatre and social change. She’s also an accomplished musician. She’s been studying classical voice for the past decade, which has lead her to the Miss Ohio stage and earning her a spot in the top ten. She has a passion for sexual assault survivors and consent advocacy, creating her own platform, Safe and Sound. This educates people about sexual assault and consent.

Emma Rose can’t wait to get back on the stage with her Erie Playhouse family and make an impact on the community through storytelling.

You can find Emma on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/emmaroselewisjet24fox66/, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/emma_rose_lewis, and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/emma_rose_lewis/?hl=en.