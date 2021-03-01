Fontaine Glenn no stranger to the Erie area. Before graduating from University Park in 2018, Fontaine played basketball for three years at Erie’s Penn State Behrend. The Pittsburgh native joined JET 24 and FOX 66 as a reporter in March 2021.

She graduated from Penn State’s Bellisario College of Communications with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and minor in Communications Arts and Sciences. She also received the John Curley Center Sports Journalism Certificate.

Before coming to work at Your News Leader, Fontaine began her career at JET 24’s sister Nexstar station, WETM-TV, in Elmira, NY. There she started as a videographer, moved to a multi-media journalist position in November 2019, and then was promoted to morning anchor.

When Fontaine isn’t working, she loves to spend time with her family and friends. She bleeds black and gold and is always cheering on her Pittsburgh sports teams, especially the Penguins.

If you have any story ideas or a news tip, please email Fontaine at fglenn@wjettv.com or follow her on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.