Hannah Brandt joined the Washington, D.C., Bureau in January of 2022.

Hannah came to Washington from WHTM TV in Harrisburg, PA. In the Pennsylvania state capital, she covered stories ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to local elections to racial justice movements.

Prior to Harrisburg, Hannah reported for KSNT, Topeka, KS, where her stories ranged from a contentious gubernatorial race to a tiger attack at the local zoo.

Originally from Southern California, Hannah is a proud U.C. Berkeley graduate (Go Bears!).

In her free time, Hannah loves listening to podcasts, exploring new travel destinations, and reading mystery novels. She’s always in search of a good story and a great taco!