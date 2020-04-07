Heather Reichel is an independent filmmaker and veteran Crawford County news videographer. She has been providing news video to JET 24 and FOX 66 since December 2013.

In her role as a Crawford County news videographer, she covers breaking news and events 24/7. In 2014 her daughter Rebecca joined her and together they began chasing storms for the Your Weather Authority team of meteorologists, providing “ground truth” for severe weather events and storm video.

When news breaks or the weather is raging, you will find Heather on the scene of some of JET 24 and Fox 66’s biggest stories.

If you see news happening in Meadville or anywhere in Crawford County, or have a story idea, feel free to reach out to Heather at hreichel@windstream.com.