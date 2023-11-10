Jacob Matthews is the Weekend Meteorologist at JET24/FOX66/YourErie.com.

On weekdays, he works behind the scenes and fills in for Tom Divecchio or Tom Atkins when needed.

Jacob was raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. At a young age, he thought about becoming an actor, but after gaining an interest in the weather, he decided to become a broadcast meteorologist instead.

Jacob went to Penn State University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in meteorology and atmospheric science. He also played the trumpet for the Penn State Blue Band during his four years at the university.

When not at work, Jacob enjoys bowling, going to the movies, playing video games and driving up to Presque Isle.

If you have weather pictures or other info for YourErie.com, email him at JacobMatthews@wjettv.com. You can also follow him on Facebook and Twitter.