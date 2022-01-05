Jennifer Mobilia anchors FOX66 News First at 10 and co-anchors JET24 Action News at 11.

Jennifer is no stranger to JET24 and FOX66 viewers. She began her broadcasting career here in 2003. The North East native and Mercyhurst University graduate rejoined the team after anchoring in Rochester, NY for eight years. After beginning her career at WJET, Jennifer also worked in Fort Myers, FL, Buffalo, NY and Providence, RI.

Throughout her career, she has done multiple live reports for CNN’s Anderson Cooper, HLN’s Nancy Grace, KDKA’s NewsRadio 1020 and was featured on Investigation Discovery “FBI Criminal Pursuit”.

When Jennifer isn’t working she’s usually helping her parents at their winery or spending time with her Standard Poodle “Sophia”.

If you have a story idea, email her at jmobilia@wjettv.com and be sure to follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.