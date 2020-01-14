Jessi Turnure joined the Washington D.C. Bureau in May, 2019, from KARK/Fox 16 in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was the statewide political correspondent and host of Capitol View, the Sunday morning political talk show.

Jessi has interviewed state, national, and international leaders. She reported on major political stories including the 2018 elections, the state legislative sessions, and the state’s executions. She also covered visits by President Trump and Vice President Pence.

Before Little Rock, Jessi was a reporter and anchor at KAIT Region 8 News in Jonesboro. Jessi also worked as a reporter and anchor for KOMU in Columbia, Missouri and interned with Thomson Reuters in Brussels, Belgium.

A native of St. Louis, Jessi is a graduate of the Missouri School of Journalism, where she also received a minor in Spanish.

