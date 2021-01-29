Julia Hazel proudly hails from the “birthplace of aviation,” Dayton, Ohio!



Becoming part of the JET 24 and FOX 66 news family feels like home to Julia as she draws from her experience at Kent State University’s award-winning, student-run news station, TV2.

While at TV2, Julia worked as a reporter, anchor, producer, and marketing and promotions. In addition, Julia was a TV news intern at the #1 CBS affiliate, WHIO-TV NewsCenter7, in Dayton, Ohio.



Upon graduating from Kent State University in the summer of 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in Applied Communication and Public Relations, Julia moved to New York City. She became a Client Relations and Business Development Manager for an oral surgery company.

Since then, Julia has worked in Medical Device Sales in Alexandria, Virginia, and Cleveland, Ohio.



Julia is excited to re-capture and share her love of TV news with the Erie community. She looks forward to sharing great stories while meeting the wonderful people of Erie!

Outside of the newsroom, Julia will be discovering the bounty of nature in Erie through parks, lakes, and community events.



If you have a story or news tip, feel free to email Julia at jhazel@wjettv.com. Follow Julia on Facebook facebook.com/JULIAHAZELJET24FOX66YourErie and Twitter at twitter.com/Julia_HazelTV.