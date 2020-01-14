Kellie Meyer

Kellie joined the Nexstar DC Bureau in August, 2019. It’s a return to Washington for Kellie, who covered the Capitol for a group of 60+ local television newsrooms for three years.

Between Capitol Hill gigs, Kellie spent 13 months working and living in the U.S. Virgin Islands. She established a USVI news bureau and reported on the recovery from two category five hurricanes, Irma and Maria, for the local CBS-ABC stations. Kelllie spent her days traveling from island to island as a one-woman news team.

Kellie has covered and interviewed the top government and political figures. During the 2016 Presidential campaign, she conducted an exclusive, one-on-one interview with then presidential candidate Donald Trump that made national headlines.

Kellie began her television career in Elmira, New York, as a morning show anchor and evening reporter. She is a two-time New York Associated Press Award winner. Kellie graduated from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Journalism.

She loves meeting new people and learning new things everyday.

