Kristen Nielsen is a multi-media journalist at JET 24 and FOX 66.

The Erie-native is 2016 “non-traditional” graduate of Penn State Behrend with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications specializing in Broadcast Journalism. During her time at Behrend she hosted a radio show called, 'Rebel Girl Radio,' and began an event known as, 'Ladyfest Erie,' which often raised money for non-profits that help women and children in need. Kristen received awards including a Promotion and Production Achievement Award from BVZ Radio, Most Outstanding Adult Learner Award, and the Outstanding Leadership Award in Communications.

She began at JET24 and FOX66 as a studio camera operator promptly after graduation. She quickly moved up to newsroom videographer and then eventually began appearing on air in her new role as an MMJ.

Before coming to JET24/FOX66, Kristen was heavily involved in the local music scene, playing in several bands. Now that she is a full-time member of the JET team, most of her free time is dedicated to her two children and husband.

Kristen grew up in a low-income home with disabled parents. She knows what it is like to struggle and work hard to achieve what you want out of life. She never imagined she would be on TV but her goal has always been to give back in any way she can. Issues that affect women, children, the disabled and those in poverty motivate her to make positive change around her.

Her dream is to advocate for those issues on a larger scale and facilitate real change for those in need. If you have any questions or story ideas, email Kristen at knielsen@wjettv.com.

You can also stay up to date with Kristen by following her Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/knn2466/.