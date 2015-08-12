JET 24, FOX 66, and YourErie.com News Director Lou Baxter is one of the original members of the JET 24 Action News team.

Lou began his radio and television broadcasting career more than 45 years ago in Erie at WWYN Radio. He later worked for WQLN-FM and WRIE Radio. He joined WJET-TV in 1980 as a reporter.

During his tenure at JET 24 and FOX 66, Lou served as JET 24’s first-ever live morning show anchor; first weekend news anchor; and was named News Director in 2004.

Lou was born in Oil City, Pa., raised in Erie and graduated from Academy High School and Edinboro University.

The veteran broadcast journalist has enjoyed reporting stories from the White House and Capitol Hill; interviewing presidents, governors, celebrities and local officials. He’s also reported from Hawaii on the 50th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

When he’s not in the newsroom, you might find Lou and his wife Connie on the ballroom dance floor or on a local lake jet skiing or kayaking. They live in Girard and are the parents of five children and 11 grandchildren. Contact Lou anytime with your story ideas at lbaxter@wjettv.com

You can also stay up to date with Lou on Twitter by following him https://twitter.com/Loobie24, or by following his Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/lou.baxter.3.