Matt Heckel joined the ABC27 News team in 2016 and has been the Capitol Bureau Reporter since January 2018.

Matt is no stranger to the state capitol beat, coming to Harrisburg from Charleston, West Virginia, where he covered state politics. In the Mountain State, Matt reported on a wide variety of issues, from state budget battles to presidential visits. Outside of politics, Matt’s investigative journalism also exposed unsafe football helmets being used at area high schools, leading to a change to protect children in sports. He also appeared on both CNN and MSNBC, covering a train derailment and explosion in the state.

Matt began his reporting career almost a decade ago, anchoring the morning news for four years in Clarksburg, West Virginia.

A native of Raleigh, North Carolina, Matt graduated from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He also spent several years of his childhood in Rome, Italy.