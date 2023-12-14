Matt Mathias grew up in Jamestown, PA where he loves everything related to Pymatuning Lake. After graduating from Mercer High School in 2017, he decided to attend college here in Erie at Penn State Behrend.

During his years at Behrend, Matt was a part of several organizations including the Behrend Beacon, the student-run newspaper for which Matt was the Sports Editor for a year. He also hosted a sports talk show on the Behrend BVZ radio station.

He was also one of just a dozen Behrend students selected to attend the Penn State Leadership Conference at University Park in 2018. He was also Penn State Behrend’s recipient of the Myron Jones Broadcasting Award in 2022.

Matt graduated from Behrend in 2022 with a degree in Communications and a certificate in Public Relations.

Matt has a love for music, having played the piano since the age of seven. He has a strong passion for his family back home as well as his news family here in Erie.

If you have any story suggestions for Matt, feel free to reach out to him at mmathias@wjettv.com.