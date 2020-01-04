Odessa Meredith is an Erie native and the very first exclusive digital reporter for YourErie.com. She works with the digital media team to produce stories that can only be seen on YourErie.com. Odessa is a 2017 graduate of the Pennsylvania State University where she earned her bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism. Previously, Odessa was a sales and marketing assistant in the JET 24 marketing department.

When she is not in the newsroom, Odessa enjoys working out, watching movies, and spending time with her family. She is the youngest in her family and has one older brother. Odessa also loves to travel during the summer which is her favorite season. She hasn’t been out of the country yet, but visiting Venice, Italy is on her bucket list.

If you have any story ideas for Odessa, be sure to email her at omeredith@wjettv.com. Also, be sure to check out her digital content on YourErie.com under the web exclusive page.