Raquel Martin joined the Washington D.C. Bureau in March 2019 from WCIA3 in Springfield, IL, where she was a Statehouse Reporter/producer covering Illinois politics.

Raquel began her career in 2014 as a writer at KUSI in San Diego. In 2015, she joined KABC-TV in Los Angeles as an Assignment Editor, where she honed her news gathering skills, covering breaking news events including the 2015 San Bernardino terror attack.

In 2017 Raquel landed her first on-air job at WCIA3. There she interviewed countless political leaders and reported on major political stories including the state’s historic budget impasse, the 2018 Congressional Midterm election, and the Illinois governor’s race. She also covered visits by high profile national figures, including President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

In Washington Raquel will build upon her prior experience and continue to report on the issues most important to local viewers.

