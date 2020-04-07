Rebecca Reichel is a Meadville based independent filmmaker.

In 2014 she joined her mother Heather as a storm chaser, to provide video and photos for the JET 24/FOX 66 weather team and provide live updates on severe weather situations.

Rebecca was just 13 when her journey began. She transitioned from just a storm spotter to the essential role of radar reader and navigator as she plots the safest and quickest routes for access into areas that show potential severe weather and hazards.

This mother and daughter team does their best to keep the area informed so they can safely shelter when severe weather strikes.