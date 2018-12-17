Samiar Nefzi is thrilled to be working in Erie and excited to continue his broadcast career at JET 24 and FOX 66.

He was born in Ohio, raised in Florida, and moved to Pittsburgh in middle school. Samiar is a product of the highly regarded broadcast journalism program at Point Park University.

Samiar has gained experience with WDTV in Clarksburg, WV. He also interned at KDKA- TV, the CBS affiliate in Pittsburgh, where he worked on the morning show, Pittsburgh Today Live. He also interned in the media department at the Pittsburgh Civic Lights Opera (CLO).

Samiar was the producer and host for a late night show at Point Park called “Samiar.” The show scored major interviews with comedians ranging from Kathy Griffin to Chelsea Handler and has also chatted with some of Broadways biggest stars.

When he is outside the newsroom, he likes to travel, watch the newest Netflix series, exploring the zoo and theater.

You can also stay up to date with Samiar on Twitter or Instagram by following him @samiarnefzitv, or by following his Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Samiarnefzitv/.

Feel free to e-mail him at snefzi@wjettv.com with story ideas and news tips. If you see him out on a story, come over and say hi!

