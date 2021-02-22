Spencer Lee is a born, raised and educated Cornhusker, coming from the small, hard-working town of Wynot, Neb.

Joining the JET 24 and FOX 66 newsroom as a digital reporter is the perfect fit for Spencer, as he has worked as a documentary filmmaker for five short stories and one feature in the past 10 years. The chance to continue telling longform stories for the Erie community is a dream come true.

Spencer has been a journalist since he was 16 years old, when he broke into the industry as a sportswriter for the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan in Yankton, S.D.

After completing his Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (Go Big Red!) in December of 2009, he spent a year doing social work before getting back into news in 2011 as a video journalist for the Santa Monica Mirror newspaper and multimedia group in Santa Monica, Calif. That video journalist job transitioned to him becoming a sports anchor, on-air talent scout, news producer, and videographer for 20 shows a week as the Mirror expanded into an innovative model to bring video online news to newspapers in California and Florida.



Spencer left the Mirror to start his own videography business in 2013 in Los Angeles, covering events for major clients like the Los Angeles KISS of the Arena Football League, the American Red Cross, the NAACP Awards, various documentary productions and numerous theatre productions in the city. He was nominated for an LA Ovation! Award for Video Presentation for his work on the World Premiere play Pray to Ball in 2014at the Skylight Theatre.

After moving to Cleveland in 2015 to be closer to his wife’s family, Spencer was fortunate to work as a social media manager for the Cleveland Gladiators and Monsters, two members of the Cleveland Cavaliers family. The Monsters took home the Calder Cup in June of 2016, and the Cavs won the NBA Finals eight days later. Spencer was granted two authentic championship rings for being part of the Cavs family.Before coming to JET 24 and FOX 66 in Erie, Spencer was nominated for Emmys twice as the morning photographer at KSFY-TV in Sioux Falls, S.D., which has since become Dakota News Now. While he spent a majority of his time making reporters look good in the morning, he also took the opportunity to tell a couple stories on his own, which attracted the attention of JET 24 to put him back on-camera.

Spencer is excited to get to know the Erie community and continue to tell people’s stories.

Outside of the newsroom, Spencer spends loving family time with his beautiful wife, Andrea, and their two kids, Josephine and Meyer.



If you have a story or news tip, feel free to email Spencer at slee@wjettv.com. Follow Spencer on Facebook at facebook.com/SLeeJETFOXYourErie and Twitter at twitter.com/SLeeYourErie.