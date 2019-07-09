Starr Bodi is a Cleveland native, raised in Solon, Ohio just a short distance from outside of the city.

Starr began her career at JET24 and FOX66 as a Reporter in May 2019. She graduated from Kent State University in the spring of 2019 earning her bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Public Relations.

During her time at Kent State, Starr was heavily involved in Kent State’s award winning, student-run news station, TV2. She served as General Manager of the station, where she led over 250 student journalists, managing all content and production. She also worked as a reporter and anchor.

While in school, Starr worked for CBS News New York during the Republican National Convention where she worked alongside seasoned journalists. She also interned at Cleveland’s CBS affiliate, WOIO Cleveland 19 News.

Starr loves eating chicken paprikash because of her Hungarian descent!

Starr is thrilled to begin her career in Erie. When she is outside of the newsroom, she likes to cook and try new restaurants.

If you would like to share ideas or a news tip, feel free to email Starr sbodi@wjettv.com

