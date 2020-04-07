Steve Marshall

Steve “Mainstreet” Marshall was born and raised in Alexandria, Virginia and moved to Northwest Pennsylvania in 1982. He is a certified Severe Weather Specialist, having passed a rigorous 2 year course in Storm Dynamics and Meteorology.

Steve has been an active storm chaser since his first Oklahoma chase in 1972.

He is the only Storm Chaser to have been sponsored by an auto manufacturer and appeared in a TV commercial for Saturn Automotive in 1999. Saturn also sponsored Steve’s school-based weather education program, WeatherSafe Kids ™. The program has been presented to over 50,000 3rd, 4th & 5th graders in the eastern states.

Steve was a partner and tour director for 10 years at Tornado Express Tours, based in Oklahoma City. The company specialized in taking curious thrill seekers out to see Mother Nature’s temper tantrums up close and personal. After driving over 250,000 miles across the Great Plains in pursuit of storms, he returned to Pennsylvania and its somewhat tamer weather.

Steve joined JET 24/FOX 66 in 2001, after having worked for several other television stations in the Ohio Valley as a Severe Weather Specialist in the 1990s. He’s performed a number of roles including multi-media journalist, Crawford County videographer, and weekend assignment editor.

When not chasing storms, Steve is an avid gardener in good weather, and an avid indoor model railroader in bad.