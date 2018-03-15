Syeda Abbas is a Pennsylvania native and hails from the city of brotherly love, Philadelphia.

She went to West Chester University where she majored in Communications. During her senior year, Syeda interned at Fox 29 Philadelphia and gained valuable experience as a broadcast journalist.

After graduation, Syeda started working at QVC and their sister channel Beauty IQ as a beauty model for Becca Cosmetics and various other products. She also worked at Fox 29 Philadelphia as a traffic producer where she would help put together traffic reports for the morning commute. In addition, Syeda was also a traffic reporter for the radio station WXPN in Philly before moving to Erie.

Syeda’s father always encouraged her to keep pursuing her dreams. Syeda is a member of the Asian American Journalist Association and looks forward to telling Your Stories in Erie.

If you see her around town please don’t hesitate to say hi and if you have a story idea, email her at sabbas@wjettv.com.

You can also stay up to date with Syeda on her Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SyedaAbbasNews/ or her Instagram https://www.instagram.com/syedaabbastv/?hl=en