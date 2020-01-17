Tom Decker is a longtime member of the JET 24/FOX 66 sports team.

A Pennsylvania native, Tom was raised in Wind Ridge, a small town located in the Southwestern part of the state.

Tom is a U.S. Army veteran, graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) with a journalism degree. While at IUP, Tom served as the sports editor of the university’s newspaper and sport director for the TV station.

Upon graduating from IUP in 2003, Tom began his career at JET 24 working his way through the ranks as a studio camera operator, news photographer and sports reporter.

Tom then moved to Kennewick, WA to become the sports director at KVEW-TV (ABC) where he had had the opportunity to cover some of the Pacific Northwest’s top sports teams such as the Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Mariners, Washington State Huskies, Washington State Cougars and the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Tom moved back to Pennsylvania and rejoined The JET 24 and FOX 66 sports team as a part-time sports anchor/reporter in 2012. Tom primarily works on Friday Night Lights covering local collegiate and high school athletic teams during the football and basketball seasons.

When he isn’t at the station, Tom works full time at the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) as the Northwest Region’s Community Relations Coordinator. Or you might find him in the wilds of Pennsylvania where he loves to hunt and fish!

You can reach Tom at tdecker@wjettv.com.