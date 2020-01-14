Trevor Shirley joined the Nexstar Washington, D.C., Bureau in 2019. Trevor arrived in the Nation’s Capital after his most recent reporter assignments in Indianapolis and Atlanta.

As a native of the Midwest, Trevor knows what it takes to connect the news of the day to the heartland of America. He enjoys reporting on stories related to education, agriculture, and national security.

As a journalist, Trevor has covered many major events—including the Ferguson riots, tropical storms, and the treatment of Ebola patients in Atlanta.

Trevor is a proud graduate of Indiana University. When he’s not covering politics in Washington, D.C., Trevor enjoys traveling, scuba diving, and reading.

