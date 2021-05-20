Yoselin Person is a person with a voice for the voiceless.

She has been in her broadcast career for two years. She has covered some major national events within her career, such as the August 2019 Odessa mass shooting. The aftermath of the May 2020 Erie riot in response to the death of George Floyd. She also covered the 146 underage migrant girls coming from different parts of Latin America to the U.S. Mexico Border to Erie, PA.

She is a Native New Yorker, born and raised in Brooklyn, New York that speaks two languages. Yoselin is a product of a highly regarded journalism program, Jandoli School of Communication, at St. Bonaventure University.

Her passion for journalism all began as a kid when she would watch both Latino and American news with her mom almost every night and morning while getting ready for school.

She became more inspired by WPIX 11 News reporter Howard Thompson. Thompson would venture out and cover hard-hitting stories. She became inspired through Thompson’s work and realized she wanted to be the person with a voice for the voiceless.

Yoselin’s inspiration and ambition lead her to go on a service trip to Uganda, Africa.

There, she was able to capture the unforgettable stories of the living conditions of the orphans, which she put together a short documentary of the lives of the children.

When she is outside the newsroom, she journals, listens to classic oldies, and visits the animal shelter. Yoselin would be thrilled to be the voice for your story.

You can reach out to her on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or you can email her at yperson@wjettv.com