DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: What’s New? Habetrot’s Wheel opens its doors in Harborcreek

Calling all knitters and crocheters! Habetrot’s Wheel is a new yarn shop in Harborcreek located on the corner of Buffalo Rd and Hannon Rd. The shop is owned and operated by Marcia Farrell, PhD. She opened the shop in 2019 on her birthday, July 11th.

Farrell was originally an English professor specializing in post colonial literature in Wilkes-Barre, but found that she always loved working with yarn. The long time love of doing yarn projects with family, enjoying different patterns, and a desire to create community inspired Farrell to open her own yarn business.

That decision is a good one from Farrell, as she says that Habetrot’s Wheel is doing really well, and the community is good to her.