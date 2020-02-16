Digital Exclusive: Algae Blooms

Last summer many area lakes and reservoirs had algae blooms that reached unprecedented levels. These blooms can have an economic impact and impacts on your personal health and safety. Pets can also be susceptible to algae blooms and it is important to keep them safe as well. While it has not been that harsh of a winter in Erie, find out what this will mean for this upcoming season and what precautions you can take right now to help manage these blooms. Of course, weather plays a big role, but there are a few things you can do when it comes to using rock salt and other ice and snow removal products. We focus on what we can do now and also talk with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to get a better perspective of these algae blooms and what this upcoming summer may hold when it comes to algae blooms.