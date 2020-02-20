DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: All An Act presents Murder on the Orient Express

All An Act Theatre Productions is presenting the Ken Ludwig stage adaptation of Agatha Christie novel, Murder on the Orient Express, this month. It’s a classic murder mystery that’s been selling out the past couple of weeks.

“We’re the first theatre in Northwestern Pennsylvania to be able to produce this for the community,” said David W. Mitchell, director of the play.

The show has a cast of 11 and seven sets that twist and turn to make you feel like you’re actually on a train.

Like with all adaptations, there are some differences from the novel.

“It’s the same story line. The train stops in the middle of a snow storm and there’s a murder on the train and everybody’s a suspect. And Hercule Poirot has to, the detective, has to solve the case,” said Mitchell.

Poirot comes across many characters from all while investigating the case including a Swedish missionary, a Russian princess and more.

Char Newport is playing Helen Hubbard. An American with quite a personality.

“Helen Hubbard is a brash, 50-something American, who is a little flirtatious and a little demanding, and she’s a lot of fun. She’s a lot of to play, and she’s a lot of fun to watch,” said Newport.

So has anyone been able to figure out who dunnit?

“I’ll ask people,’Who did you think did it?’ And people that have never seen the movie or read the book, they always without fail say the wrong person. Everyone thinks it’s this one certain person and it’s not. And it’s just, it’s a neat who dunnit murder mystery,” said Newport.

Audiences can expect more than just your typical murder mystery show.

“They can expect fun. They can expect a little bit of mystery, a little bit of intrigue. No one has quite ever figured it out if they haven’t seen the show or read the book,” said Meranda Piazza, who plays Miss Mary Debenham.

Will you be able to figure out who dunnit before the final curtain falls?