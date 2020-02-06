DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE- Area high school students sign letters of intent on National Signing Day

Wednesday marked National Signing Day for high school student athletes and their commitment to playing at the collegiate level.

At the Prep-Villa events center, Cathedral Prep and Villa Maria celebrated the announcements of 14 student athletes and their choices of higher education. While a majority of the seniors are staying local and playing at the Division II level, Villa Maria tennis standout and multiple state champion Sarah DeMarco is headed to Division I Dayton.

At McDowell High School, 14 student athletes officially signed their letters of intent. Of the students signing, six of them are staying local by attending either Edinboro, Gannon, Mercyhurst or Penn State Behrend. Five out of the six football players that signed on Wednesday made commitments to play at Division II programs within the PSAC, including three players signing from California, Pennsylvania.