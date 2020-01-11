DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE- Australian bushfire donation scams

Australia is suffering one of the worst bushfires in recent history. With nearly 1.5 million acres of flames merging into a megafire, millions of people are being affect and, according to The Washington Post, more than one billion animals have been affected or killed by the devastation.

It’s become routine in times of disaster like this to send relief in forms of manpower, goods and money donations. Often, money donations are the most effective way to provide help. However, there are those who don’t have the best intentions with your donations- scammers.

Pam Marlowe, the public relations coordination of the BBB of NWPA said that with events like this, “there are people who are going to need help. In this case, animals, people, agencies in Australia need our assistance both with manpower and charitable donations. And so we any big event like this, you see help and organizations popping up that you can donate to to help the situation (in Australia), but with anything just like this, there are also con artists.”

It takes just a few extra minutes of research to verify an organization.

Marlowe noted there is a registry of Australian charities and not-for-profits that organizations can be verified on.

The BBB’s Wise Giving Alliance on Give.org has 20 standards that charities must comply with in order to be verified. They can be found here.

Greg Windel is an Australian expatriate living here in Erie with family in Sydney. “I’m very familiar with some of the organization down there that are legitimate with regard to looking after sick and injured animals.”

He notes that these organizations have been around for a while because people often find animals such as kangaroos or koalas on the side of the road. They have pouches and often have smaller animals inside them.

Windel mentions a particular organization called WIRES. It specializes in helping sick and injured animals. Wires.org.au is currently receiving high volumes of donations.

There are plenty of other legitimate organizations, like WIRES, but what happens if you fall victim to a scam?

“Make sure you are understanding of their policies as well. So you’ll want to know in case you do want to cancel a donation or change your mind about donating; see if there is an option for you to cancel your donation or get your money back,” said Marlowe.

According to Marlowe, any legitimate charity will have privacy policies and will be transparent about transactions with donors.

“Anytime you’re making a donation, it’s always good practice to do it with a credit card. And if you’re donating through PayPal, and you do get do scammed, you can easily get that money returned,” said Windel.

If you are still looking to help in the efforts, the American Red Cross is one option.

“We’re supporting their efforts for well being, relief, recovery items, and we stand by to do what we can when it’s need. They let us know what they need. At this point, we are taking donation to the International Disaster Relief Fund of the American Red Cross to support those efforts in Australia,” said Pam Masi, Executive Director of the NWPA American Red Cross.

When it comes down to donating, do your research. It can save you money and a headache in the long run.