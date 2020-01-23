DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Blood donations are in high demand and short suppky

January is National Blood Donor Month and donors are critically needed.

Both the Community Blood Bank of Northwestern Pennsylvania and Western New York and the American Red Cross often find themselves running short on blood supplies, looking for more donors in order to meet the need of area hospitals.

“We are in the need of about 800 donors each week,” said Deanna Renaud, Executive Director of the Blood Bank.

In reality, she sees about 500-600 donors walking through the doors each week. Her goal is to see an increase in the number of donors this year.

About 1% of Erie County residents give blood, less than the national average.

Donating blood does not just mean donating blood, there are more perks than just saving a life. Renaud says you get a mini physical and a snack, in addition to saving another person’s life.

Blood is one of those things we all have, but cannot just go to the store and buy. Every two seconds, someone needs blood, and the only way to get it to them is through donations.

One of the biggest reasons people do not donate is the fear of the needle.

“When we say the process is a half an hour, people think they’re sitting in the chair for that amount of time. And you’re not. Really, the actual donation is only about eight minutes on average,” Renaud said.

There are some requirements you need to meet before you can donate. You must be at least 16 with parental consent, 17 without. If you’ve had any tattoos or body piercings in the past year, you’re ineligible. Do a quick Google search before you schedule your donation so you know the ins and outs of giving blood.

If you’re a student, the Red Cross even offers scholarships and opportunities to raise money for your school.

Out of all the blood types, type O is the most needed. However, regardless of your blood type, if you can give, give and save a life.

The Red Cross holds blood drives throughout the community. To find out more, visit their website at RedCross.org.

The Community Blood Bank on Peach Street is open Monday through Saturday and the last Sunday of each month. You can visit FourHearts.org for more information on how to donate.