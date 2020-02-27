DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE- Changes continue for Pennsylvania Gun Laws

Lawmakers propose a number of bills to change Pennsylvania gun laws. Governor Tom Wolf expressing at a legislative session to “Make 2020 The Year We Act” on gun control issues. Legislators are taking action at the State Capitol, looking to employ stricter gun control laws.

“That has to do with protective abuse orders and giving your guns up if you have a final order,” said Senator Dan Laughlin. “At the time, that was a fairly controversial bill.

House Bill 2060 will also require any person convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence to give up his or her firearm within 24 hours. If you don’t relinquish the guns in 24 hours, you could be banned from firearms for five years.

Another substantial bill, Senate Bill 90, creating an “Extreme Risk Protection Order” also known as a “Red Flag Bill.” This measure prohibits people that present the risk of suicide or causing harm of another person from possessing or attempting to purchase a firearm. Family and law enforcement can also petition the court for the ERPO.

Senator Laughlin adding the Second Amendment will continue to be a battle between safety and constitutional law.

“The Second Amendment is a touchy subject in any legislature and this year will be no different. I don’t see a ton of movement on some of this stuff.” Sen. Laughlin said.

Just months away from the 2020 election cycle, Sen. Laughlin tells us it won’t be a surprise not to see much movement until after the election year.

We spoke to political analyst Dr. Joe Morris of Mercyhurst University about why democrats may be reluctant to state their positions on gun control matters.

“If you’re going to do something that requires great changes with gun laws, it’s not something you want to do just months before an election. That’s an major initiative that’s going to be done just after an election.” Morris said.

Morris adding that both Democrats and Republicans do share some similar ideas on gun control issues.

Organizations like Moms Demand Action looks to continue to fight for public safety and gun measures with more than 6 million supporters with chapters in every state. Even at Pennsylvania’s State Capitol, Mom’s Demand Action volunteers continue to take action through a new $250,000 campaign across Pennsylvania.

“We are working with the current legislatures, some have been receptive many others have not been. This is an important election year and it’s time for them to make a choice.” said Health Copeland, a Harrisburg volunteer.

The ad campaign looks to put Pennsylvania lawmakers “on notice” and pressures them to pass gun safety measures in a timely manner. Copeland tells us we’ve had far too many gun violence incidents including the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting that was fueled by hate, adding that it’s time to make a change.

“We’ve had the West Nickel Mines school shooting a few years, and it’s time for this to stop. There’s evidence-based ways to end gun violence and we’re ready to see a change in Pennsylvania.” Copeland said.